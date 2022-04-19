ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

