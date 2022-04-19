ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target Cut to $94.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SFBS. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

