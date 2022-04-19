SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

SFS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.