SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

