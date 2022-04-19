Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 599.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

