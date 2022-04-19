Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY22 guidance at $9.25-9.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SHW opened at $246.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

