Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.
Shift4 Payments stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.89. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 194,799 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
