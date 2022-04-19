Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $33.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.90% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.