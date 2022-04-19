Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rises By 25.8%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of 51job by 846.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 51job by 2,043.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 46.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of 51job by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of 51job by 19.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

