Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Expands By 24.7%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $50.21.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

