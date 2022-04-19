Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Expands By 24.7%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $50.21.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABC-Mart,Inc. (AMKYF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.