Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Rises By 25.0%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

