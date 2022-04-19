Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 19.4%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.