Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Grows By 25.0%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
ADMA opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.