Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Decreases By 20.7%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHA. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

