Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 23.3%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

