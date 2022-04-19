Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Declines By 19.4%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ANVS opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

