Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 20.0%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.72.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

