Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rises By 23.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,460,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 18,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.55.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223,451 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

