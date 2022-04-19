Short Interest in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Declines By 19.2%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TEAM opened at $259.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.84.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

