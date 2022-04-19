Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 21.2%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AXIM stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
About AXIM Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
