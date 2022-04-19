Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Increases By 21.8%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 9,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,278. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

