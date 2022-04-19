Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 20.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
