Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Grows By 21.5%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

