Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Increases By 22.2%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 112,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,606. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

