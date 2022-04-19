Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rises By 23.9%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 515,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
