Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rises By 23.9%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 515,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

