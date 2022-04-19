Short Interest in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Grows By 22.7%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.29. 1,775,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

