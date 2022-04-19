Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expands By 23.5%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

