Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Decreases By 19.4%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CFFI stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

