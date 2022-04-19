Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Drops By 19.2%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAAS stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

