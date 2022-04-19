Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Drops By 21.1%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.

LDSVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$11,940.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11,262.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11,893.20. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $9,154.36 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

