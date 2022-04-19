Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Drops By 19.3%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Cielo ( OTCMKTS:CIOXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $562.95 million during the quarter.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

