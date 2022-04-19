Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Grows By 23.8%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last ninety days.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 29,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,325. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.