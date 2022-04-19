Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rises By 24.8%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 102,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of CLGN stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million and a P/E ratio of -973.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
