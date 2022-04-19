Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Increases By 23.3%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

