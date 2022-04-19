Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Decreases By 19.2%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNZ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. D and Z Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

