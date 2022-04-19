Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Decreases By 19.1%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.85.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY)
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.