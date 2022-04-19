Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expands By 24.8%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 24,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

