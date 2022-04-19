Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Expands By 21.4%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:ELLRY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

