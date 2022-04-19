Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Decreases By 20.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

