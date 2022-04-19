Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Declines By 20.5%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.