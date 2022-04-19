Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Decreases By 19.1%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

