Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 19.0%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.