Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Expands By 23.7%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZGO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZGO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,915. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

