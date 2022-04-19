Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Rises By 22.5%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.95. 1,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $856.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

