Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Drops By 20.5%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Flow Traders has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Flow Traders Company Profile

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

