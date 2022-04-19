Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Drops By 20.5%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Flow Traders has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $45.91.
Flow Traders Company Profile (Get Rating)
