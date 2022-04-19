Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declines By 20.1%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.