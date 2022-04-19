Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declines By 20.1%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
