Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Expands By 26.4%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

