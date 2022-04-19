Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Expands By 24.2%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:GIGM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,477. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.