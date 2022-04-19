Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Increases By 25.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EDUT stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.79% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

