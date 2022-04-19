Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Declines By 20.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETCG stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $96.00.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.