Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rises By 23.5%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 296,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,383. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $610.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

